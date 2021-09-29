Former Bush strategist Matthew Dowd to run as Democrat in Texas lieutenant governor's race

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has already launched a re-election campaign, and fellow Democrat Mike Collier is also in the running.

AUSTIN, Texas — The former chief strategist for George W. Bush, Matthew Dowd, has announced his campaign for Texas lieutenant governor.

Dowd of Wimberley, Texas, discussed his campaign in a video published Wednesday.

"The GOP politicians have failed us, especially the cruel and craven lieutenant governor. Dan Patrick has been lying and deceiving, fracturing the bonds we share and endangering all our lives," he said. "He does not believe in the common good. He seeks only to represent himself, and the 5% of the state that goes along with all this."

In the video, Dowd goes on to criticize Patrick's response to COVID-19, the 2021 energy grid failure, as well as topics like abortion, permitless carry and voting rights.

"Enough is enough," said Dowd. "We need more officials who tell the truth, who believe in public service and common sense, with common decency for the common good and the idea of servant leadership. We need to expect more from our politicians and demand those politicians align with our values."

Dowd will be running as a Democrat. That means he'll face off against fellow Democrat Mike Collier, who has already announced his candidacy in the race. Patrick has also previously launched a campaign for re-election.

"After 20 years working to elect Republicans across the country, we welcome Matthew Dowd back to the Democratic Party. Mr. Dowd – you may notice things have changed a lot since you were working for Republicans," Collier said Wednesday. "Democratic voters will be interested to hear how selling a false war, ensuring the deciding Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and leading the charge to pass numerous anti-marriage equality ballot measures have shaped your current views."