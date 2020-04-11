Voters pass 2 Hardin-Jefferson ISD bonds totaling $25M for school facility, stadium improvements

The district plans to use the bond funds along with $37.7 million in FEMA funding to pay the bulk of planned improvements in the district totaling $69 million.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Voters in the Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District have approved two bonds totaling $25 million to help fund nearly $70 million in improvements in the district.

12News is calling the race for passage of both bonds.

At the time called Proposition A was passing with 68% of the vote, or 3,591 to 1,719 according to unofficial election returns.

Proposition B was passing with 63% of the vote, or 3,565 to 2,103 according to unofficial election returns.

The district plans to use the bond funds along with $37.7 million in FEMA funding to pay the bulk of planned improvements in the district totaling $69 million.

The district will also take advantage of $4 million in grants, $1.49 million insurance claims along with $800,000 left over from a 2016 bond to fund the projects.

The funds coming from FEMA funding are for previously damaged buildings.

Here’s a detailed look at the project costs…

Henderson Middle School – $45,118,423

Field house, concessions and restrooms - $7,755,767

Improvements to Hawk Stadium – $2,796,768

Tennis Courts - $576,600

Auditorium – $6,188,768

Misc. Demolition – $231,822

Contingency - $6,331,852

TOTAL -- $69 million

Hardin-Jefferson ISD proposition A: $21.25 Million for construction, acquisition, renovation and equipping of school buildings.

Hardin-Jefferson ISD proposition B: $3.75 Million for the construction, acquisition and equipment of the Hardin-Jefferson High School stadium, including, but not limited to, stadium restrooms, concession stands, track, playing field surface and lighting.

Aside from the $21.25 and $3.75 million in bond funds being sought here’s the other $44 million in funding sources for the project according to the district…

FEMA funding - $37,707,594

Insurance claims - $1,492,406

Leftover funds from 2016 bond - $800,000

Other grants - $4,000,000

The cost to taxpayers, based on $100,000 in property value, would be $5.08 per month or $60.94 yearly according to the Hardin-Jefferson district.