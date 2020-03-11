UPDATES: Texas, 38 more electoral votes go to President Trump

We're following Election Day results from Southeast Texas as well as across Texas and the entire country.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing Election Day updates for the 2020 general election. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Nov. 3, 12:15 a.m. — Texas and its 38 electoral votes have been called for President Trump by the Associated Press.

Nov. 3, 11:45 p.m. — Joe Biden spoke to supporters in Wilmington, Del., early Wednesday morning as the presidential election remained too close to call.

"We feel good about where we are," Biden said. "We believe we're on track to win the election."

Nov. 3, 11:30 p.m. — President Donald Trump has won the presidential race in Florida according to the Associated Press. Florida has 29 electoral votes.

Nov. 3, 10:00 p.m. — Republican Sen. Brandon Creighton has been re-elected to the Texas Senate for District 4, beating two opponents for the seat.

He was up against Democrat Jay Stittleburg and Libertarian Cameron Brock.

Nov. 3, 9:45 p.m. — Sheriff Zena Stephens has been re-elected for another four years as Jefferson County's top cop. She won over Republican opponent David Odom. Read more.

Nov. 3, 9:30 p.m. — Voters in the Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District have approved two bonds totaling $25 million to help fund nearly $70 million in improvements in the district. Read more.

Hamshire-Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine K. Augustine told 12News proposition A has passed, and proposition B failed.

The total bond request totaled $38,400,000.

Proposition A includes renovations, 4 classrooms, a new wood shop, utility upgrades, bus loops and a number of other upgrades for HFISD's campuses. Proposition A requests $36,920,000.

Proposition B, which would have helped construct a new concession stand with restroom s and upgrades would have cost $1,480,000. Read more.

Nov. 3, 8:45 p.m. — A spokesperson for MJ Hegar confirmed with 12News' sister station WFAA that Hegar called Sen. John Cornyn to concede the U.S. Senate Race.

Gov. Greg Abbott has already congratulated Cornyn, saying, "I know [Cornyn] will continue to be a powerful voice for Texans in the United States Senate."

Cornyn's press office confirmed the call. Read more here.

I'm so proud and incredibly grateful for all of your support. Together, we've worked so hard, and overcome so much, shattering expectations along the way. We’ve built a powerful grassroots movement from the ground up, and I know our fight here in Texas is far from over. — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) November 4, 2020

Nov. 3, 7:50 p.m. — Ballot boxes are being dropped off for counting at the Jefferson County elections barn.

HAPPENING NOW: Ballot boxes are being dropped at the Jefferson County Vote Tabulation Center. A drive-thru system has been set up due to COVID-19.

Nov. 3, 7:40 p.m. — Incumbent Democrat Joe Deshotel has won the seat for state representative of District 22 according to 12News and the Beaumont Enterprise's Tom Taschinger.

Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m. — Voters continue to show up to vote at Rogers Park in Beaumont with less than two hours left to cast ballots. The 12News crew on scene said the parking lot looks packed, but lines weren't long around 5:30.

Less than two more hours left to vote! Packed parking lot, but no long lines at Rogers Park in Beaumont!



Less than two more hours left to vote! Packed parking lot, but no long lines at Rogers Park in Beaumont!

Some of these electioneers have been out here since 10 A.M.

Nov. 3, 5 p.m. — The first polls close at 6 p.m. Eastern time in swaths of Indiana and Kentucky, followed by a steady stream of closings every 30 minutes to an hour throughout the evening. The last polls in Alaska were shutting down at 1 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

Nov. 3, 3:00 p.m. — A Federal judge in Washington, D.C. ordered the U.S. Postal Service to immediately begin sweeping processing facilities in more than two dozen states for any mail-in ballots which had not been processed. The mandate stated those ballots must be immediately rush delivered as ballot deadlines neared.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered sweeps in areas including centers in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, south Florida and parts of Wisconsin. It comes after national delivery delays leading up to the election and concerns the agency wouldn’t be able to deliver ballots on time.

The Postal Service’s ability to handle the surge of mail-in ballots became a concern after its new leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor, implemented a series of policy changes that delayed mail nationwide this summer. Delivery times have since rebounded but have consistently remained below the agency’s internal goals of having more than 95% of first-class mail delivered within five days, with service in some battleground areas severely lagging, according to postal data.

The contentious issue of mail-in ballots has been a hot button topic throughout the campaign as President Trump has emphasized, without evidence, that they can lead to fraud.

Judge Sullivan wrote in the order that inspectors were to report to court after the sweeps to confirm "in the most efficient manner available, that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind.”

USPS delivery performance has reportedly dropped five straight days in the run up to the election, CNN reported.

There are five states where the USPS has received low processing scores, where ballots are also not allowed to be turned in after Election Day. Those states are Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Hampshire and Maine.

Nov. 3, 12:20 p.m. — Supporters cheered and applauded President Donald Trump at his campaign headquarters, where he visited Tuesday to thank dozens of staffers working to get him reelected. Trump predicted his victory, but acknowledged he could lose.

“I think we’re going to have a great night, but it’s politics and it’s elections and you never know,” Trump said.

He said his campaign was doing well in states like Florida, Arizona and Texas. He noted the importance of winning Pennsylvania.

“Winning is easy. Losing is never easy,” he said. “Not for me it's not.”

The president went to the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington after days of grueling campaigning on the road.

“After doing that many rallies, the voice gets a little choppy,” Trump said with his now-gravely delivery.

Trump said success will bring unity. He listed what he believes are his accomplishments with the coronavirus and the economy. More than 100 staffers, almost all wearing masks, lined up against the back wall of the operations center to hear from their candidate. Some masks were emblazoned with “Trump” and “MAGA” for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

Nov. 3, 11:20 p.m. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “absolutely certain” that Democrats will “solidly hold” onto their House majority.

On an Election Day conference call with reporters, the California Democrat said “this election is about nothing less than taking back the soul of America, whether our nation will follow the voices of fear or whether we will choose hope.”

Pelosi and Rep. Cheri Bustos say the party is reaching deep into Trump country to win seats. Bustos is chair of the campaign arm for House Democrats, who are well positioned to try to add longtime GOP seats in Long Island, Arkansas, Indiana and rural Virginia.

Bustos says Democrats “are going to see some wins in those deep red districts.”

Pelosi says she's confident Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the White House from President Donald Trump.

Nov. 3, 10 a.m. — First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center in Palm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Asked why she didn’t vote with the Republican president last week, the first lady told reporters on Tuesday: “It’s Election Day so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.”

The first lady waved and smiled to reporters. She was the only person not wearing a mask to guard against the coronavirus when she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to vote, presumably for her husband.

Mrs. Trump's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, says the first lady was the only person in the polling site, with the exception of a couple of poll workers and her own staffers, all of whom were tested.

Grisham says no one was near the first lady “because of social distancing and the privacy” people receive when they vote.

Nov. 3, 9:40 a.m. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has returned to his roots on his final day of campaigning with a visit to his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden arrived at the small, white two-story house to a hero’s welcome of more than 100 people cheering across the street. Biden greeted the crowd and said, “It’s good to be home!”

Biden lived in the home until he was 10 years old. On Tuesday, he walked up the front steps and chatted with the current owners before going in with his granddaughters. When Biden came out, he said the current residents had him sign their wall.

Biden then walked across the street to greet the crush of supporters, who cheered his name and applauded.

Pennsylvania is key to Biden’s White House hopes. He plans to visit Philadelphia later.

Nov. 3, 9 a.m. — Federal authorities are monitoring voting and any threats to the election across the country at an operations center just outside Washington, D.C., run by the cyber-security component of the Department of Homeland Security. Officials there said there were no major problems detected early Tuesday but urged the public to be wary and patient.

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs said from the center there was "some early indication of system disruption,” but he did not elaborate. He says he has "confidence that the vote is secure, the count is secure and the results will be secure.”

Nov. 3, 8:20 a.m. — Joe Biden is spending Election Day campaigning in his hometown of Scranton and in Philadelphia. He will meet with voters in each city.

While boarding his flight on Tuesday morning, Biden tossed a thumbs up to the traveling press and said he was feeling “good.”

Nov. 3, 7:00 a.m. — President Trump kicked off Election Day by calling into FOX News for a live interview over the phone. The president said he'll declare victory, "only when there's a victory" and said he doesn't "want to play games." He predicted that he'll get more than the 306 electoral votes he won in 2016.

Trump said he plans to spend the day making a "big series of calls" to thank some people and then will pay a visit to Republican party offices in Virginia to thank staffers.

Nov. 3, 6:30 a.m. — Joe Biden began his morning by going to St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, with two of his grandchildren in tow.

After a brief church visit, the four walked to his late son Beau Biden’s grave, in the church cemetery. Beau, a former Delaware attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 and had encouraged the former vice president to make another White House run.

Biden next heads to Philadelphia and his native Scranton as part of a closing get-out-the-vote effort before awaiting election results in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

While boarding his flight on Tuesday morning, Biden tossed a thumbs up to the traveling press and said he was feeling “good.”

Texans will begin heading to the polls for Election Day voting on Tuesday, November 3, following record numbers of early voters who finished their ballots last Friday.

In Jefferson County you can can vote at ANY polling location in the county.

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

You will be required to present one of seven acceptable forms of identification:

Texas driver license issued by Texas DPS

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport