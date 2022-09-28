Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will be facing off in their only debate before the November election on Friday.

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race.

We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?

Let's take a look at the results from the KHOU-Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation Poll.

Gov. Abbott's border policies

When it comes to Governor Abbot's border policies, you can see a majority of Texas voters support arresting migrants, deploying Texas National Guard and putting DPS troopers on the border.

But that support erodes a bit when you get to tactics like building a border wall and shipping asylum seekers out of state.

Gov. Abbott's border policies by race

There's a huge disparity in Gov. Abbot's border policies by race. While a majority of White voters support them, only 45% of Hispanic voters do. They get even less support from Black voters.

Abortion in Texas

When it comes to abortion in Texas, the majority of female voters support easing restrictions. But when you break it down by race you see overwhelming support for fewer restrictions from Black women. A clear majority of Hispanic women and White women also support fewer restrictions, but not quite as strong.

All of these topics and more are expected to come up in Friday's debate.

The debate will be hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

It will be available in every media market, including on Spanish-language channels, according to Abbott'scampaign. It will be moderated by Britt Moreno of KXAN in Austin, with a panel of journalists including Sally Hernandez of KXAN, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News and Steve Spriester of KSAT in San Antonio.

In the meantime, keep these important dates in mind as we get closer to the midterm election.