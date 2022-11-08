Texas House District 22 candidates share campaign priorities ahead of November midterm election

Jobs, flood mitigation and education are at the top of Hayes' campaign. Randle is focusing on education, flood mitigation, health care and infrastructure.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican Jacorion Randle and Democrat Christian Manuel Hayes will face off for the Texas House District 22 seat in the midterm elections.

The midterm elections take place on November 8, 2022.

The seat has been held by representative Joe Deshotel for more than 20 years. Now that he's retiring, his seat is up for grabs in the newly restructured district 22.

"It went from 65% Democrat to 59% Democrat in the course of a month after redistricting happened," Randle said.

The new redistricting maps added Port Neches and Groves to the 22nd district, but Hayes says they're still in the majority.

"This is still a minority protected district. This is still heavily a district that is Democratic, heavily Democratic leaning," Hayes said.

Hayes has spent the last decade working as the chief of staff for Joe Deshotel.

"He really gave me a motivational push and really let me know that I had the understanding the wherewithal, the relationships and that I needed to give back to my community in a way that it had given back to me," he said.

As representative, Hayes wants to focus on bringing jobs to the area.

"We are losing people in our rural areas, and we have to make sure that we are expanding our job industry so that people are not feeling as though they have to leave or that they have to move in order to have a more successful life," he said.

Jobs, along with flood mitigation and education, are at the top of Hayes' campaign.

Meanwhile Randle says education, flood mitigation, health care and infrastructure are his top priorities.

"We need way more funding to fix our roads and to fix our highways and looking in Port Arthur the roads are just terrible. Nobody's doing anything about it. I mean, we have a state representative for 20 plus years," Randle said.

Randle believes his biggest challenge is convincing voters to try something new.

"I think change is the hardest thing in our community," Randle said. "It's about persuading them to vote for something new for something fresh."

