Temporary fencing installed around the Alamo ahead of election night

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo tweeted Monday that temporary fencing is going up in Alamo Plaza as security precautions on Election Day.

District 1 City Councilman Roberto Trevino said officials have not received any word of potential threats and do not believe the Alamo is a target.

"I can report that we've got no data, no instance where we see that there's a potential threat, and we hope that everybody has a wonderful and safe evening, and that we all watch as the results come in in a respectful manner and that we can all be good neighbors to one another," said Trevino.

The City will add the temporary fencing around the perimeter of Alamo Plaza as a security precaution for the rest of the week.

The Alamo Plaza will remain open during normal operating hours.

See the Alamo's tweet here: