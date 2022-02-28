'Voting makes change' | Southeast Texans, election officials stressing importance of voting amid historically low voter turnout

"Go out and vote. That's it. Go out and vote. It's very important that you do."

BEAUMONT, Texas — With an historically low voter turnout amid big Texas races, Southeast Texans are encouraging community members to head to the polls.

Top state jobs including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and others are on the ballot for Tuesday's primary elections. Only about 20,000 people have voted at Jefferson County polling locations.

The last day for voters to cast an in-person ballot is Tuesday, and members of the Beaumont community are stressing the importance of having voices heard before the general elections in November.

“As a small business owner, you know, this, the road is a little tough for us to make things happen and achieve our goals." Alphonse Domeaux, Beaumont voter, said. “We need to focus more on local and state as well, because we actually see we get to see the changes that are made."

Southeast Texas community members believe that voting can cause change and make a difference.

"Voting makes change,” Thyra Grant, Beaumont voter, said. “You know, you go out and you have these ideas in your brain, but it will not come to fruition unless you do something about it.”

County election officials said Southeast Texans voting on Tuesday have two ways to cast a ballot to make voting easy for everyone. Voters can either go inside a voting location to cast a ballot or there is another option.

“There is curbside voting at every single location, so remember that if you have a loved one who doesn't get around very well, get them to the polls to vote,” Laurie Leister, Jefferson County clerk, said.

Those who tried to vote by mail but don't know if their ballot made it in time to be counted can ask a poll worker for help.

“You can bring it to the downtown Jefferson County clerk's office anytime before 7 p.m. tomorrow in person,” Leister said.

Election results may be delayed by a few hours because of a new law that requires poll workers to run a results tape at each of the 39 polling locations.

“The zero tape just shows that the machine is clear and no hidden votes in the machine,” Leister said.

Jefferson County polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Go out and vote,” Thyra Grant said. “That's it. Go out and vote. It's very important that you do."

On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections.