Southeast Texas virtual candidate town hall 'Zoom bombed' with hate speech

About 20 people were in the meeting when suddenly several anonymous users began appearing on the call.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas political town hall virtual meeting was interrupted by a “Zoom bomber” Monday evening with what organizers described as hate speech.

The meeting, hosted by the Triangle Caucus, started at 7 p.m. and featured Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, a Democrat, who is running for reelection and Democratic candidate for Texas State Senate District Four Jay Stitleburg.

About 20 people were in the meeting when suddenly several anonymous users began appearing on the call at about 7:45 p.m. according to Jimmy-John Akins, who is chair of the group.

The number of new anonymous users quickly rose to about 20 according to Akins who at first thought more supporters were joining the meeting.

When the users stated posting hateful messages Akins knew this wasn’t the case.

A user or users repeatedly posted “hitler should of killed all jews” 54 times the group said in a news release Wednesday evening.

One user also posted a graphic containing a racial epithet, profanity and a crude profane drawing the release said.

You can see the offense image on the group's page.

Within a minute Akins shut the Zoom call down he told 12News. He then restarted the call and the group finished the last 15 minutes of the call without interruption he said.

“This hate crime has hurt me to the core of my soul,” Akins was quoted as saying in a statement released by the group on Wednesday evening.

“Triangle Caucus, our community and I, apologize to the attendees of our Zoom Town Hall with Sheriff Zena Stephens. We are coming forward with this information because this is wrong and must be stopped,” he said.

Stephens, who was elected in 2016, is the first Black woman to be elected sheriff in the state of Texas.

12News reached out to Sherriff Stephens who responded saying…

“Whether Republican or Democrat, White or Black, Asian or Hispanic, everyone should stand up against hatred-driven rhetoric or actions. Ignorance exists. This is why I run. It doesn’t personally hurt me, but it fuels me to work harder to make a difference and to change the narrative.”

The Triangle Caucus is dedicated to eliminating prejudice, violence, and injustice against all people with specific emphasis to the LGBTPQQIA through education, activism, political advocacy, electing pro-equality candidates, influencing local, and state elections, and to work towards the implementation of pro-equality public policy according to the news release.

LGBTPQQIA refers to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual or transgender, pansexual, queer or questioning, intersexual or asexual.

The group is non-partisan and supports candidates based solely on their support for LGBTPQQIA rights according to the release.