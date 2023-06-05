Several Southeast Texas races to be decided in runoff elections

If there are more than two candidates running for one office then the winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters went to the polls on Saturday around Southeast Texas to decide on municipal and school board races but some of them aren't done as several races will end up being decided in runoff elections.

If there are more than two candidates running for one office then the winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote.

If one of those candidates does not get more than 50% of the vote then the race must be decided in a runoff election.

MORE | See all the Southeast Texas election results from May 6

Runoff elections may be held between May 29, 2023 and July 3, 2023 according to the Texas Secretary of State's office.

In the Beaumont Independent School District race for Trustee District Four Thomas P. Sigee, who got 42% of the vote will face Kevin W. Reece, who got 32%

There are two runoffs set for the Port Arthur City Council race.

Doneane Beckcom, who got 39% of the vote, will face Wanda Lewis Bodden, who got 26%, in the District Three race.

In the District Four race, Harold Doucet, who got 46% of the vote, will be in a runoff with Kenneth Marks, who got 33% of the vote.

In Orange County there will be a runoff in the Vidor Independent School District school board election.

Mike Helms, who got 43% of the vote in the Vidor school board Trustee Position Seven race, will face Jeremiah Harrington, who got 41%, in a runoff.

In Newton County there will be a runoff in the Newton City Council race.

Tommy Westbrook, who got 39% of the vote, will face Joe Miller, who got 35%, in a runoff for a seat on the council.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.