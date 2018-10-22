BEAUMONT — Early-voting for the mid-term elections begins Monday and runs through the Friday before Election Day.
If you were registered to vote in Texas by October 9 you will be eligible to vote in the mid-term elections.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 9, 2018.
Here are early-voting locations for Southeast Texas...
Beaumont
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.
- Beaumont Courthouse - Main location 1001 Pearl St., Beaumont, Texas
- Rogers Park Recreation Center 6540 Gladys, Beaumont, Texas
- Theodore Johns Library 4255 Fannett Rd., Beaumont, Texas
- John Paul Davis Community Center 3580 E Lucas, Beaumont, Texas
Port Arthur
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.
- Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse 525 Lakeshore Dr., Port Arthur, Texas
- Port Arthur YMCA 6760 Ninth Ave, Port Arthur, Texas
Mid-County
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.
- Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland, Texas
- Groves Recreation Center 6150 39th Street, Groves, Texas
- Effie & Wilton Hebert Library 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches, Texas
West Jefferson County
Weekdays (Oct 29 - Nov 2) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Jefferson Co. J.P. Pct 4 (Judge Chesson’s Courtroom) 19217 FM 365, Beaumont, Texas
- Precinct One Service Center 20205 W. Hwy. 90, China, Texas
Mon - Sat Oct 22 - Oct 27 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mon - Fri Oct 29 - Nov 2 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tues Oct 23 & 30 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Orange Public Library 220 N 5th Street – Orange
- Bridge City Public Works Bldg 220 Nitsche – Bridge City
- Mauriceville Volunteer Fire Dept 10691 N Hwy 62 – Mauriceville
- Raymond Gould Community Center 385 Claiborne - Vidor
- Hardin County Courthouse Dome - Daily Oct 22 - Nov 2 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- First Assembly of God Church - Silsbee - Tues Oct.23. 9 a.m. 7 p.m.
- Lumberton City Hall - Wed Oct 24. 9 a.m. 7 p.m.
- Sour Lake Community Center - Thur Oct 25 9 a.m. 7 p.m.
OTHER SOUTHEAST TEXAS COUNTIES
Nutrition Center, Room C, 201 Willow, Woodville, TX