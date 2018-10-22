BEAUMONT — Early-voting for the mid-term elections begins Monday and runs through the Friday before Election Day.

If you were registered to vote in Texas by October 9 you will be eligible to vote in the mid-term elections.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 9, 2018.

Here are early-voting locations for Southeast Texas...

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Beaumont

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.

Beaumont Courthouse - Main location 1001 Pearl St., Beaumont, Texas

Rogers Park Recreation Center 6540 Gladys, Beaumont, Texas

Theodore Johns Library 4255 Fannett Rd., Beaumont, Texas

John Paul Davis Community Center 3580 E Lucas, Beaumont, Texas

Port Arthur

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.

Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse 525 Lakeshore Dr., Port Arthur, Texas

Port Arthur YMCA 6760 Ninth Ave, Port Arthur, Texas

Mid-County

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.

Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland, Texas

Groves Recreation Center 6150 39th Street, Groves, Texas

Effie & Wilton Hebert Library 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches, Texas

West Jefferson County

Weekdays (Oct 29 - Nov 2) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Jefferson Co. J.P. Pct 4 (Judge Chesson’s Courtroom) 19217 FM 365, Beaumont, Texas

Precinct One Service Center 20205 W. Hwy. 90, China, Texas

ORANGE COUNTY

Mon - Sat Oct 22 - Oct 27 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mon - Fri Oct 29 - Nov 2 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tues Oct 23 & 30 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Orange Public Library 220 N 5th Street – Orange

Bridge City Public Works Bldg 220 Nitsche – Bridge City

Mauriceville Volunteer Fire Dept 10691 N Hwy 62 – Mauriceville

Raymond Gould Community Center 385 Claiborne - Vidor

HARDIN COUNTY

Hardin County Courthouse Dome - Daily Oct 22 - Nov 2 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

First Assembly of God Church - Silsbee - Tues Oct.23. 9 a.m. 7 p.m.

Lumberton City Hall - Wed Oct 24. 9 a.m. 7 p.m.

Sour Lake Community Center - Thur Oct 25 9 a.m. 7 p.m.

OTHER SOUTHEAST TEXAS COUNTIES

CHAMBERS COUNTY

LIBERTY COUNTY

TYLER COUNTY

Nutrition Center, Room C, 201 Willow, Woodville, TX

JASPER COUNTY

NEWTON COUNTY

