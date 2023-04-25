Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Southeast Texas municipal elections
Early Voting for the May 6 election begins on Monday, April 24, 2023, and ends on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Election Day Info
Voter ID, check your registration, voting by mail
Jefferson County
Contested races in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Sabine Pass, Hardin-Jefferson ISD
Liberty County
One contested race for Dayton ISD school board
Orange County
Contested races in Orange, Vidor, Rose City, Bridge City and the West Orange-Cove CISD
Hardin County
Contested races in Sour Lake, Hardin-Jefferson ISD, Kountze, Silsbee, Rose Hill Acres and the West Hardin CCISD
Chambers County
Contested races in City of Anahuac, Anahuac ISD
Jasper County
Contested races in Kirbyville CISD, Jasper ISD, City of Jasper
Tyler County
Chester ISD, ESD #4 propositions
Newton County
Two contested races in the City of Newton
Voters in Southeast Texas will be heading to the polls on Saturday, May 6, 2023, to cast their vote in municipal and school board elections.
Depending on the city, voters will be selecting a new mayor and council members as well as choosing school board members or voting on a few bonds or propositions.
Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls. We're also taking a look at how to vote by mail if you qualify.
Voters in Jefferson and Orange County may vote at ANY polling location in the county while voters in other Southeast Texas counties will need to vote at their assigned precinct polling location. Scroll down or use the menu above to find information for each county.
On election night results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections. Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.
Keep reading for everything you need to know to cast your vote in May.
Election Day Info: Voter ID, check your registration, voting by mail
Here's what you'll need to cast your vote
Wondering if you are registered to vote? You can visit the Secretary of State website to find out.
Voter Identification
Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- United States Passport (book or card)
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
Voting by mail
The deadline to apply to vote by mail in the May 6 election is Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by May 6, 2023 by 7 p.m. or by Monday, May 8, 2023, (next business day) at 5 p.m. as long as it was postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must meet one of these requirements:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
You will need to obtain an "Application for Ballot by Mail," or ABBM, from your county's website or elections office.
You can print an application, request one be mailed to you and get more instructions here.
A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.
Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.
Your ABBM must be received, not postmarked, by Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Jefferson County: Contested races in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Sabine Pass, Hardin-Jefferson ISD
In Jefferson County there are contested local races on the ballot in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Sabine Pass and the Hardin-Jefferson school district.
A couple races to watch in Beaumont are the mayor's race and the at-larger council race.
Mayor Robin Mouton will be running for a second term and defending her seat against Roy West who she beat for the office in 2021 by 52% in a runoff and newcomer James Eller, Jr.
The race for two at-large Beaumont City Council seats could be interesting as five candidates, including two incumbents, go after two seats.
- Beaumont Mayor
- Beaumont At-large Councilmember (2)
- Beaumont Ward 1 Councilmember
- Taher Quraishi
- Taylor S. Neild Sr
- Beaumont Ward 3 Councilmember
- Audwin Samuel
- Geary Senigaur Jr.
- Carlton Sharp
- Beaumont ISD Trustee At -Large (2)
- Robert C. Dunn, Sr.
- Denise Wallace-Spooner
- Mikelle Patillo
- Carl Kevin Lambeth, Jr.
- Beaumont ISD Trustee District 4
- Kevin W. Reece
- Thomas P. Sigee, Sr.
- Brian C. Nepveux
Port Arthur: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations
- Port Arthur ISD Trustee At-Large (2)
- Dr. Johnny Brown
- Regina Drake
- Lloyd Marie Johnson
- Kenneth Lofton Sr. (I)
- Nina Gail Stelly
- Port Arthur City Council District 1
- Tierranny S. Decuir
- Willie "Bae" Lewis, Jr.
- Port Arthur City Council District 2
- Tiffany L. Hamilton
- Armando Ruiz
- Port Arthur City Council District 3
- Doneane Beckcom
- Wanda Lewis Bodden
- Charles Joseph
- Charlile Lewis
- Port Arthur City Council District 4
- Harold Doucet
- Kenneth Marks
- Alicia Gayle Marshall
- Allen "Opie" Valka
- Port Arthur City Council Position 5 At-Large
- Matthews Christian
- Allen Jacobs, Jr.
- Cal J. Jones
- Thomas J. Kinlaw, III
- Port Arthur City Council Position 6 At-Large
- Donald Ray Frank
- Chuck Vincent
- Sabine Pass Port Commissioner
- Suzette Chumley (I)
- Ricky Kelpz (I)
- Lin Berg (I)
- Becky Dolan
Hardin-Jefferson ISD: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations
- Hardin-Jefferson ISD Position 1
- Johnathan Haskett
- Joel Foxworth
- Nederland City Council Ward 1
- Blaine Seymour
- Bret Duplant
- Curtis Stratton
- Nederland Sales & Use Tax Proposition
- The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Nederland, Texas at the rate of one-quarter (1/4) of one-percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
Liberty County: One contested race for Dayton ISD school board
In Liberty County there is one contested race we're reporting for Position Three on the Dayton ISD school board.
Liberty County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
- Dayton ISD pos 3
- Davalyn Newsome
- Thomas Payne (I)
Orange County: Contested races in Orange, Vidor, Rose City, Bridge City and the West Orange-Cove CISD
In Orange County there are Contested races in Orange, Vidor, Rose City, Bridge City and the West Orange-Cove CISD.
Orange County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
- Vidor ISD Position 4
- Dr. Billy Jordan (I)
- Natalie Long
- Vidor ISD Position 5
- Brooke Gilthorpe (I)
- Rodney White
- Vidor ISD Position 7
- Jeremiah Harrington
- Bret Howard
- Mike Helms (I)
- West Orange-Cove CISD Trustee At-Large (2)
- Ruth Hancock (I)
- Donny Teate Jr.
- Tommy Wayne Wilson Sr. (I)
- Bridge City Council Place 3
- Bryant Champagne
- Kenneth Prosperie
- Orange City Council Place 6 (At-large)
- Paul Burch
- Henry Junior Leger
- Rose City Mayor
- Tony Wilcoxson
- Jeff Schulze
- Rose City Council
- Ami Dorn
- Linda Durma
- Vidor City Council Ward 6
- Victoria M. Jones
- Kathryn Weldon
- Lisa M. Harris
Hardin County: Contested races in Sour Lake, Hardin-Jefferson ISD, Kountze, Silsbee, Rose Hill Acres and the West Hardin CCISD
In Hardin County there are Contested races in Sour Lake, Hardin-Jefferson ISD, Kountze, Silsbee, Rose Hill Acres and the West Hardin CCISD.
Hardin-Jefferson ISD: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations
- Hardin-Jefferson ISD Position 1
- Johnathan Haskett
- Joel Foxworth
City of Sour Lake: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations
- Sour Lake Council At-Large
- Ryan Elmore
- Michael Hendrix
- David Morris
- Rebecca Gardiner
- Jonthan Williams
- Kevin Cudd
City of Kountze: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations
- Kountze Alderman III
- Mary Coleman Adams
- Jim Shirey
City of Silsbee: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations
- Silsbee Mayor
- John Marble
- Danny Reneau (WI)
Town of Rose Hill Acres: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations
- Rose Hill Acres Alderman Pos 2
- Bobby Glach
- Tony Baird
West Hardin CCISD: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations
- West Hardin CCISD Prop A
- Shall the Board of Trustees of the West Hardin County Consolidated Independent School District be authorized to issue and sell bonds of the District in the principal amount not to exceed $16,000,000 for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities (and any necessary or related removal of existing facilities), including a new agricultural facility, renovations and additions to the elementary school, renovations and additions to the dining facility, and District-wide safety and security upgrades, such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 40 years from their date) in accordance with law; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees of the District be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?
- West Hardin CCISD Prop B
- Shall the Board of Trustees of the West Hardin County Consolidated Independent School District be authorized to issue and sell bonds of the District in the principal amount not to exceed $2,000,000 for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities, including adding HVAC and renovations at the Middle School P.E. teaching space/gym and locker rooms, such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 40 years from their date) in accordance with law; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees of the District be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?
Chambers County: Contested races in City of Anahuac, Anahuac ISD
In Chambers County there are contested races in the City of Anahuac and the Anahuac ISD.
Anahuac ISD: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
- Anahuac ISD Trustee Position 5
- Melinda Trainer
- Natli Vargas
- Willie Lancon
City of Anahuac: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
- Anahuac Alderman Position 1
- Nicole Wible Swearingen
- Kolby Chambliss
- Anahuac Alderman Position 3
- Sean Perry
- Larry Akins
Jasper County: Contested races in Kirbyville CISD, Jasper ISD, City of Jasper
In Jasper County there are contested races in the Kirbyville CISD, Jasper ISD, and the City of Jasper
Kirbyville CISD: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
- Kirbyville CISD Trustee (3)
- Chad Wiggins (I)
- Jason Shirley (I)
- Kasey VanPelt-Foster
- Jason Loper
Jasper ISD: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
- Jasper ISD Trustee (3)
- Vickie Stewart (I)
- Tiffany Porter (I)
- Ira Bean
- Jane Edwards
City of Jasper: Early voting locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
- Jasper Mayor
- Randy M. Sayers
- Anderson M. Land, Jr.
- Jasper City Council District 1
- Betty Jean Hawthorne
- Marcus D. Barber
- Jasper City Council District 2
- Michael Daniel
- Ronald G. Sample
Tyler County: Chester ISD, ESD #4 propositions
In Tyler County there are propositions being voted on in Chester ISD and ESD Number Four.
Chester ISD: Early Voting locations | Election Day voting locations
- Chester ISD Prop A
- The issuance of $5,315,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and equipment of school buildings in the district, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.
Newton County: Two contested races in the City of Newton
In Newton County there are two contested races in the City of Newton.
- Newton Mayor
- John Pollock
- Mertice Weeks
- Terry Brooks
- Newton Council
- Joe Miller
- Tommy Westbrook
- Angela Collins
