Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Southeast Texas municipal elections

Example video title will go here for this video

Early Voting for the May 6 election begins on Monday, April 24, 2023, and ends on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Two contested races in the City of Newton

Keep reading for everything you need to know to cast your vote in May.

On election night results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections . Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.

Voters in Jefferson and Orange County may vote at ANY polling location in the county while voters in other Southeast Texas counties will need to vote at their assigned precinct polling location. Scroll down or use the menu above to find information for each county.

Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls. We're also taking a look at how to vote by mail if you qualify.

Depending on the city, voters will be selecting a new mayor and council members as well as choosing school board members or voting on a few bonds or propositions.

Voters in Southeast Texas will be heading to the polls on Saturday, May 6, 2023, to cast their vote in municipal and school board elections .

Election Day Info : Voter ID, check your registration, voting by mail

Here's what you'll need to cast your vote

ELECTION RESULTS: CLICK HERE on May 6 after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Voter Identification

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

United States Passport (book or card)

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Voting by mail

The deadline to apply to vote by mail in the May 6 election is Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by May 6, 2023 by 7 p.m. or by Monday, May 8, 2023, (next business day) at 5 p.m. as long as it was postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must meet one of these requirements:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

You will need to obtain an "Application for Ballot by Mail," or ABBM, from your county's website or elections office.

You can print an application, request one be mailed to you and get more instructions here.

A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.