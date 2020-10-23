Southeast Texas Democrats, Republicans hope final presidential debate will help voters make informed decision

Both parties are pleased with voter turnout and hope voters will continue to show up to the polls as election day nears

BEAUMONT, Texas — Both the Democrats and Republicans in Southeast Texas hope the last debate was effective in helping voters make their decision and head to the polls.

Former U.S. Congressman Nick Lampson spoke to 12News before the last presidential debate for this election cycle on Thursday.

"A lot is at stake for America," Lampson said.

Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Judy Nichols said during the last debate, there was one clear winner.

"The more that voters are informed on the candidates, the better decisions they'll be able to make on election night," Nichols said.

This time around, new rules were in place. Last month, the commission on presidential debates announced, "the only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two minute periods is the candidate who has the floor."

"I think talking over people is terrible -- we must be civil, respectful, and we must set our differences aside and find the common ground of all of the issues we face in our country," Lampson said.

While former congressman Lampson takes no issue with the new rule, Nichols doesn't feel the same way.

"It's becoming rather suspect that the debate commission has vacillated so much on already agreed-upon formats," Nichols said.

Wednesday, a poll from Quinnipiac University had President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden tied in the Lone Star State.

"I have been expecting Texas to begin again to elect democratic office holders," Lampson said.

Nichols said she doesn't feel the poll paints an accurate picture of where voters stand.

"The last few cycles have taught me that polls are pretty unreliable," Nichols said.

Both parties, confident their candidates will win this election, hope Thursday's debate will help still undecided voters make an informed decision.

If there's one thing both parties agree on, is that they they're pleased with voter turnout so far and they continue to encourage those in the community to make a plan to head to the polls if you haven't already.