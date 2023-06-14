Two Southeast Texans announce their run against Dade Phelan for District 21 seat in 2024 election

David Covey of Mauriceville and Alicia Davis of Jasper County announced they are running against incumbent Dade Phelan for Texas House District 21 seat.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Southeast Texans have announced they are running against Dade Phelan for the Texas House of Representatives District 21 seat, which covers Jefferson and Orange Counties.

Phelan is a Beaumont native who as serves as the 76th Speaker of the Texas House.

He is currently serving his fourth term since assuming office in 2015. State representatives serve 2-year terms.

David Covey of Mauriceville has announced he is running for the seat. He is a former Orange County Republican chair.

"For me, God comes first, then family, and everything else after those two. I'm a Republican because, like you, I believe in limited government, fair elections, and our God-given 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms," Covey said in a news release.

Covey believes he is the right choice for those who want to eliminate property taxes, secure borders and protect children.

He also believes that his former position as Orange County Republican chair will allow voters to be confident that he will advocate for the Republican platform on a state and county level.

"As your next Representative, I will work even harder to pass Republican priorities and ensure that liberal Democrat legislation dies a brutal death," he said.

Alicia Davis of Magnolia Springs in Jasper County has announced she is also running against Phelan and Covey.

"I'm NOT a politician nor do I want to be one. There's a huge difference between a politician and a public servant and many have forgotten this," Davis said in a news release.

Davis says Texans currently don't have representation "for the real people of HD21."

"Big money and big media advertising can't change that fact, but it can help sweep these massive failures and constituents' ignored voices under the rug," she said in the release.

Davis believes she is the right choice for Texans who are tired of "being ignored, tired of illegals over veterans, criminals over law, woke liberal policies over conservative principles and tired of being taxed into poverty."