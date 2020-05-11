Sheriff Zena Stephens talks about future of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office after re-election

"Anyone can sit at home and make up ideas and criticize but if you're not trying to make the world better then it really doesn't matter."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Just over 7,000 votes separated Sheriff Stephens and her challenger David Odom. Now that the election is over, Stephens said it's time to continue the progress made under her leadership.

24 hours later, Zena Stephens, is all smiles with her family while also now looking ahead.

"I wanna continue to grow trust and transparency partnership with the sheriff's office and the community," Stephens said.

During the next four years, Stephens hope to increase mental health services for inmates.

She also wants to keep working to reduce property crimes in the county.

"We're in the game, we're trying. Anyone can sit at home and make up ideas and criticize but if you're not trying to make the world better then it really doesn't matter," Stephens said.

When Stephens took office in 2016, she made history as the first African American woman to be sheriff in the state of Texas.

It's an honor that comes with a sense of responsibility for her.

"That's what it all about. For me that's why I get up and go to work. If I can take my skills set and train some young officer how to communicate a little bit better, how to have a little bit more empathy, how to listen a little bit better then it's worth it, that's absolutely why I do it," Stephens said.

While the next four years will certainly to be filled with challenges, Sheriff Stephens said her commitment will never waiver.

"I'm not gonna get it right, everyday my officers are not gonna get it right everyday but we're gonna try," Stephens said.