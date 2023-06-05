Runoff elections coming up for Vidor ISD, Port Arthur in June

If there are more than two candidates running for one office then the winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Runoff elections are being held in the Vidor ISD and City of Port Arthur in June for a school board and two city council seats.

A school board seat is being decided in the Vidor school district and two city council seats will be decided in Port Arthur.

In a majority election, if there are more than two candidates running for one office then the winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote.

If one of those candidates does not get more than 50% of the vote then the race must be decided in a runoff election.

Runoff elections may be held between May 29, 2023 and July 3, 2023 according to the Texas Secretary of State's office.

In the Vidor Independent School District board of trustees position seven race, Mike Helms, who got 43% of the vote on May 6, will face Jeremiah Harrington, who got 41% of the vote.

Early voting began Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Vidor and election day is on June 10, 2023.

The polling location for both early voting and election day in Vidor is at the Raymond Gould Community Center at 385 Claiborne Street in Vidor.

The polls in Vidor are open weekdays from Tuesday, May 30, 2023, thru Friday, June 2, 2023, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday, June 5 and 6, 2023, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Election day voting will happen 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

In the City of Port Arthur two city council races will be decided on June 24, 2023.

In the district three council race, Doneane Beckcom, who got 39% of the vote on May 6, 2023, will face Wanda Lewis Bodden, who got 26% of the vote.

In the District Four race, Harold Doucet, who got 46% of the vote on May 6, 2023, will be in a runoff with Kenneth Marks, who got 33% of the vote.

Both early and election day voting in Port Arthur will be at city hall at 444 Fourth St.

Early voting in Port Arthur runs from June 12, 2023 thru June 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with the exception of the federal Juneteenth holiday on June 19.

Voting hours on June 24 for election day will be from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.