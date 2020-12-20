Runoff election results in for District 1, Position 8 Port Arthur City Council positions

Voters elected former Beaumont Public Health Director Ingrid West Holmes for District 1 and Port Arthur ISD trustee Rev. Donald Ray Frank, Sr. for Position 8.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Both seats in Port Arthur City Council's runoff election held Saturday will be filled by newcomers.

Voters elected former Beaumont Public Health Director Ingrid West Holmes over former Port Arthur city councilmember Willie "Bae" Lewis for District 1 councilmember and Port Arthur ISD trustee Rev. Donald Ray Frank, Sr., who beat former councilmember Raymond Scott, Jr. for Position 8.

Scott is the current District 1 Councilmember, but he had reached the term limit for that seat, prompting his run for Position 8. The current councilmember for Position 8 at-large, Kaprina Richardson Frank, had also reached her term limit.

Lewis most recently served as District 5 councilmember and has more than 30 years of experience in city government.

Port Arthur election officials said 100 percent of 39 precincts have reported ballot results.

ELECTION RESULTS:

District 1 Councilmember

Willie "Bae" Lewis, Jr.

Absentee Voting: 143, 47.04%

Early Voting: 88, 28.30%

Election Day Voting: 35, 32.71%

Total: 266, 36.84%

Ingrid West Holmes

Absentee Voting: 161, 52.96%

Early Voting: 223, 71.70%

Election Day Voting: 72, 67.29%

Total: 456, 63.16%

Position 8 Councilmember

Donald Ray Frank, Sr.

Absentee Voting: 374, 46.63%

Early Voting: 403, 54.31%

Election Day Voting: 140, 60.61%

Total: 917, 51.66%

Raymond Scott, Jr.

Absentee Voting: 428, 53.37%

Early Voting: 339, 45.69%

Election Day Voting: 91, 39.39%

Total: 858, 48.34%

