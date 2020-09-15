Want to vote in Texas for the 2020 election? The deadline to register is less than a week away

Early voting, which was extended to three weeks instead of the usual two due to the pandemic, begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 and ends Friday, Oct. 30.

Texans will cast their ballots in the 2020 elections in just a matter of weeks, and with Election Day coming up, voters need to make sure their paperwork is in order now.

Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the state if you want to have a say in the 2020 election for president, U.S. Senate and House seats, along with a number of other statewide and local races.

To do so, voters must be a resident of the county where they submit a registration application. If you've moved recently, even if it's just within your county, you'll need to update your information before Oct. 5 as well.

For more information on how you can update your registration and what the requirements are, click here.

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen over 18 years old on Election Day. You also must have a valid Texas or federal photo ID to cast a ballot, although there are certain exemptions to that.

Click here for more information on what forms of ID are acceptable.

To register to vote, you'll need to fill out an application, sign it and mail or drop it off at your county's voter registrar's office.

Your registration will become effective 30 days after the registrar's office accepts and submits the application. So it must be postmarked or received by the office at least 30 days in advance of an election you want to participate in.

Just remember to submit it before Oct. 5 -- that's the last day to register.

To download an online application or find out more about where you can get one, click here.

Your voter registration card will then be mailed to you within 30 days of your application being submitted.

It will have information about your specific precinct, which can determine your polling place. Remember, these locations can change depending on the election and whether or not it's an election day or an early voting period, so know before you go.

Click here to find your polling place.

The early voting period, which was extended to three weeks instead of the usual two due to the pandemic, begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 and ends Friday, Oct. 30.

And remember, Election Day is Nov. 3.

Interested in casting your ballot by mail? You must ask for one, and have your application received by election officials, no later than Friday, Oct. 23.

That ballot must then be received by election officials no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. if it's not postmarked. If it is postmarked, it must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 and received no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Click here for details on voting by mail.