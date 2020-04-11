Weber has represented Texas’ 14th Congressional District since 2013

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Randy Weber has won a new term in office.

Weber, who has represented Texas’ 14th Congressional District since 2013, defeated his Democratic opponent Adrienne Bell 62% to 38%.

The 14th Congressional District stretches from Freeport to Beaumont and includes Galveston, Jefferson and parts of Brazoria County.

This is the second time Weber and Bell have faced-off in a general election. Weber defeated Bell 59% to 39% two years ago in 2018.

Weber succeeded Ron Paul in Congress in 2013. It was a hotly contested U.S. House seat that saw nine Republicans running in the newly redrawn district. Weber scored key endorsements from Paul and former Texas Governor Rick Perry to lead the primary pack with 28% of the vote. He went on to overwhelmingly defeat Pearland councilwoman Felicia Harris in the run-off and handedly won the general election.

Weber is a ranking member of the Energy Subcommittee in Congress, and he holds a key leadership role on the Science, Space and Technology committee. Weber is also a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Before he was elected to Congress, Weber served four years in the Texas State House.