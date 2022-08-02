Vote 2022 Texas: Southeast Texas races to watch this primary election

Several races in the area will likely be decided in the primary election on Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas' primary election features a number of races to watch closely as results start rolling in on Tuesday night after the polls close.

There are quite a few uncontested races on ballots in Southeast Texas this spring, along with a few that voters will be closely eyeing to find out which candidates win their party's nomination.

12News is keeping tabs on all the races, including several that only have candidates from one party currently running.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County voters will decide on three contested races for the Democrats and two for the Republicans. We're keeping a close eye on the Democratic race for Precinct Two Justice of the Peace, Precinct Two County Commissioner and the District 22 state representative seat. On the Republican side, we'll be watching the Republican race for Precinct Two Commissioner and the Republican race for Precinct Four Justice of the Peace.

Texas State Rep Joe Deshotel’s long held District 22 seat is up for grabs with Christian "Manuel" Hayes, Lisa C. Weber and Joseph Paul Trahan running in the Democratic primary. The winner will likely face Republican Jacorian Randle in the general election.

Democrats Gene Winston, Ken Gunner and Patricia Mendez-Cockrell are running for Precinct Eight Constable. Because there is no Republican running in the primary their race will likely be decided in the primary election.

Democrats Joseph L. Guillory II and Marc DeRouen are running for Precinct Two Justice Of The Peace. They also will have no Republican opponent in the general election so their race will likely be decided in the primary election.

Republicans Cary Erickson, Alex Rupp and Shaun Miller are running for Precinct Two County Commissioner. The winner of this race will face Julia Rodriguez in the general as she is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.

Republicans Justin Ray Chesson and Mo Molfino are running for Precinct Four Justice Of The Peace. Because there is no Democrat running in the primary their race will likely be decided in the primary election.

Orange County

In Orange County there are no Democrats running at all and only two contested races for Republican voters.

The Precinct Two County Commissioner race has five Republicans vying for that seat. Shawn Hare, Robert Lunsford, Chris Sowell, Jude Graffagnino and Matthew Chandler are competing for the office.

The only other contested race among the Republicans in the county is for Precinct Three Justice of the Peace where Evelyn Dubose-Simonton and Candice Steele are running.

Both races could likely be decided in the primary because no Democrats are running.

Chambers County

In Chambers County there are no Democrats running and only three contested races for Republican voters.

Incumbent Jimmy Sylvia is running against Rachal Hisler for County Judge and incumbent David Hatfield is up against Cindy Wallace Davis for Precinct Five Justice of the Peace.

In the Precinct Four County Commissioner race Wm. (Bill) Wallace Jr. and Ryan Dagley are competing.

All three races will likely be decided in the primary due to the lack of Democrats running.

Newton County

In Newton County there are no contested Democratic races and five contested races for Republican voters. All of these races will likely be decided in the primary due to the lack of Democrats running.

In the County Judge race Ricky Holmes, Ronnie Cochran and Kenneth Weeks are facing off.

Nikki Windham and Vanessa Woods are competing for the office of District Clerk while in the race for County Clerk, Sandra "Kay Kay" Duckworth and Angie Luna Brooks are on the ballot.

The Precinct Four County Commissioner race has Wesley "Gene" Thompson taking on Leanord "Bubba" Powell.

Connie Satterwhite Smith is competing with Samantha Woods for Precinct One Justice of the Peace.

U.S. House District 14 Representative

There are two Democratic and three Republican candidates for District 14. Democrats Eugene Howard and Mikal Williams are vying for the party nomination in a likely race against incumbent Randy Weber. Republicans Keith Casey and Ruben Landon Dante and looking to unseat Weber.