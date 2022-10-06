Floyd Batiste, Mayor Thurman Bartie battling in Port Arthur mayoral runoff election

This article will be updated throughout the day as election results come in.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The polls are open for Port Arthur voters to cast their ballots and decide if their current mayor will keep his seat or if a new face will lead the city.

Incumbent Thurman Bartie and challenger Floyd Batiste are battling for the seat as Port Arthur mayor.

Bartie's and Batiste's race for Port Arthur mayor went into a runoff after the May elections. Bartie received 47% of the vote during the May elections, and Batiste received 26% of the vote.

The race went into a runoff because if there are more than two candidates on a ballot and no one gets more than 50% of the vote, then the two candidates who received the majority of the votes compete in a runoff race. Bartie and Batiste originally faced off against Willie Lewis and Matthews Christian Jr.

Bartie held his position since 2019, and Batiste was a new face on the ballot. The polls opened at on Saturday at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.





Batiste said he is running for Port Arthur mayor because he feels there is a lack of leadership.

"I think there needs to be much better transparency among the council and the people," Batiste said. "I think there needs to be more communication. I think I have a better skill set to move this city to another level."

Batiste described himself as a public servant and a social worker. He believes his extensive background in workforce and economic development would make him a great choice for mayor.

"I spent 24 years with workforce development and 17 years with the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation," Batiste said.

Batiste said he is a man who knows how to look at a problem, solve it and get things done.

“I know how to bring people together," Batiste said. "With the amount of economic activity that’s going on in the community, I think it’s going to take proven leadership to take it to the next level."

Batiste believes it is time for a change.

"We have about $52 billion of expansion that's gonna happen within the next five years, and if we don't have good leadership, holding people accountable, experience, people who can negotiate deals for the people, I think we're going to miss out again," Batiste said.



Batiste feels there is a slew of issues facing the city, but he is committed to tackling these issues with the help of the community.

"I don't know if we gonna solve them all, but we [are going to] work together to solve each and every one of them to the best of our ability,” Batiste said “I want to partner with industry. I want to partner with businesses. I truly believe that business and industry, when you have good business and good industry you have great community.”

Mayor Bartie said he should keep his seat because many great things happened in Port Arthur under his leadership. Bartie said he is a product of Port Arthur schools and plans to continue the progress.

“Our infrastructure, our budget, our streets, everything we are working on now currently, can be continued,” Bartie said. "We can develop Pleasure Island. We can do something with the downtown corridor."

Bartie said he has been focused on certain areas including infrastructure and emergency management.

“I want to continue the progress with dealing with infrastructure,” Bartie said. “Continue the progress even dealing with, because we in it right now, with emergency management.”

Other issues Bartie said he is focusing on are helping the city's homeless community find permanent housing and also job opportunities.

"Hard times have hit them and we want to be a community that's there to assist those individuals,” Bartie said.

Bartie said the community believed in him during disaster times.