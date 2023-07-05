Port Arthur City Council members sworn in following runoff in Districts 3, 4

Both Harold Doucet and Doneane Beckcom recently won a runoff election on June 24, 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The two newest Port Arthur City Council members were sworn in Wednesday morning.

Beckcom was sworn in as the new District Three council member and Doucet was sworn in for District Four during a ceremony in the council chambers at city hall Wednesday morning.

In the runoff election for District Three Beckcom won the seat with 68% of the vote. Wanda Lewis Bodden received 32% of the runoff vote.

In the May 6, 2023 election, Beckcom received 39% of the vote while Bodden received 26% of the vote, triggering the runoff,

In the District Four runoff, Doucet won with 59% of the vote with Kenneth Marks receiving 41% of the vote.

In the May election the runoff was set after Doucet got 46% of the vote and Marks got 33%.

Both early and election day voting in Port Arthur was held at city hall at 444 Fourth St.

Early voting in Port Arthur ran from June 12, 2023 thru June 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with the exception of the federal Juneteenth holiday on June 19.

In a majority election, if there are more than two candidates running for one office then the winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote.

If one of those candidates does not get more than 50% of the vote then the race must be decided in a runoff election.

