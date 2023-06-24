Doneane Beckcom, Harold Doucet win Port Arthur City Council District 3 and 4 races in runoff election

In the District Three council race, Doneane Beckcom won with 68% of the vote while in District Four Harold Doucet won with 67%.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — The race for Port Arthur City Council District three and four seats have been decided in Saturday's runoff election.

In a majority election, if there are more than two candidates running for one office then the winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote.

If one of those candidates does not get more than 50% of the vote then the race must be decided in a runoff election.

MORE | See all the Southeast Texas election results from May 6

In the City of Port Arthur, two city council races were decided on June 24, 2023.

In the runoff election for District Three Doneane Beckcom won the seat with 68% of the vote. Wanda Lewis Bodden received 32% of the runoff vote.

In the May 6, 2023 election, Beckcom received 39% of the vote while Bodden received 26% of the vote, triggering the runoff,

In the District Four runoff, Harold Doucet won with 67% of the vote with Kenneth Marks receiving 33% of the vote.

In the May election the runoff was set after Doucet got 46% of the vote and Marks got 33%.

Both early and election day voting in Port Arthur was held at city hall at 444 Fourth St.

Early voting in Port Arthur ran from June 12, 2023 thru June 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with the exception of the federal Juneteenth holiday on June 19.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.