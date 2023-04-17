Candidate forum will feature Port Arthur City Council candidates

All six council seats in the city are up for election with a total of 18 candidates running.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Candidates running for city council in Port Arthur will be speaking during a forum this Wednesday evening in Port Arthur.

The forum will be held on Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m.in downtown Port Arthur at Wellborn's Event Hall. The hall is at 440 Procter St.

The forum is being organized by Port Arthur businessman and preacher, Levy q. Barnes, Jr..

Barnes has organized past candidate forums in Port Arthur.

He says he hopes to bring public awareness to who is city council so that voters can make a better educated decision at the polls according to his news release.

Here's a look at all the races that will be on the ballot on May 6 in Port Arthur...

Port Arthur City Council District 1 Tierranny S. Decuir Willie "Bae" Lewis, Jr.

Port Arthur City Council District 2 Tiffany L. Hamilton Armando Ruiz

Port Arthur City Council District 3 Doneane Beckcom Wanda Lewis Bodden Charles Joseph Charlile Lewis

Port Arthur City Council District 4 Harold Doucet Kenneth Marks Alicia Gayle Marshall Allen "Opie" Valka

Port Arthur City Council Position 5 At-Large Matthews Christian Allen Jacobs, Jr. Cal J. Jones Thomas J. Kinlaw, III

Port Arthur City Council Position 6 At-Large Donald Ray Frank Chuck Vincent

Sabine Pass Port Commissioner Suzette Chumley (I) Ricky Kelpz (I) Lin Berg (I) Becky Dolan

Port Arthur ISD Trustee At-Large (2) Dr. Johnny Brown Regina Drake Lloyd Marie Johnson Kenneth Lofton Sr. (I) Nina Gail Stelly



