Political science expert lists which races voters should pay close attention to

Political experts said one race, which is often overlooked, could have a big impact on big business.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Millions of Texans are expected to cast their ballots for the primary elections on Tuesday.

Experts said primary races rely on votes and can have major statewide and local-level impacts on business and government.

“A primary for that may only have a few 1000 total voters and may have multiple candidates,” James Nelson, associate professor of political science at Lamar University, said. “So, in this situation, the vote of any individual is more influential in some ways than it would be, say, in a general election for the Senate, the governor, or these other broader offices.”

With multiple races involving multiple candidates from different parties underway, voters had questions about which races they should pay close attention to.

Where to find your: 2022 Texas midterm primary voter guide

"What people will be watching will be different on the two sides," Nelson said,

Nelson believes that a very important race for Texans to watch regardless of their political affiliation is the governor's race. There is a crowded field for both Democratic and Republican candidates.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is running for another term in Texas' highest office and seven Republican challengers are running against him.

“Abbott is most likely to win” Nelson said. “But he's going to get at least some noticeable opposition from Allen West and Don Huffines.”

Five Democratic candidates are on the ballot, including well-known politician Beto O'Rourke.

Nelson is also encouraging voters to pay close attention to the railroad commissioner's race. The results of this race could have a big impact on big business.

“That's the office that inspects gas pumps also to make sure that a gallon is actually a gallon that you're not being sold point nine a gallon and charged for a gallon,” Nelson said.

Vote 2022 Texas: Southeast Texas races to watch this primary election

To be able to cast a ballot, voters will need to bring bring one of these accepted forms of identification with them:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

United States Passport (book or card)

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Jefferson County polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections.