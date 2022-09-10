'Marijuana has become a late entry' : Political issues will bring voters to polls ahead of 2022 Texas midterm election, experts say

Experts believe the governor’s race will bring a lot of voters to the polls and big area races will keep them there.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election officials in Jefferson County are preparing for a big turnout ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election.

Experts believe the governor’s race will bring a lot of voters to the polls and big area races will keep them there.

"At contest here for the governor's spot," Aaron Kelly, Jefferson County elections manager, said. "We have two U.S. representative spots open. We have a fleet of county races going on. A lot of our leadership is before the electorates."

MORE ON : How to access your 2022 Texas midterm election voter guide

Kelly feels the primary and general elections are busy and exciting times.

"When it comes to a primary or general election, that's the busy time," Kelly said.

Jefferson County will use new voting machines for the first time in the upcoming election. The machines are meant to streamline the process and reinforce election integrity.

Voters will get a printed copy of their ballot before it is finalized.

"And make sure that that's exactly what's intended before they actually place it and cast their vote," Kelly said. " Looking at your receipt, absolutely."

Political Analyst Tom Taschinger believes the primaries come at a time when Texans have a lot of political issues to think about. He feels voters are energized by a multitude of issues including abortion rights, gun rights, the border crisis and more.

“Marijuana has become a late entry,” Taschinger said.

President Joe Biden is urging state leaders to join him in pardoning marijuana convictions.

"Greg Abbott, for his part in Texas, has said, ‘Heck no, I’m not going to do it. I don't want to look soft on crime,’” Taschinger said. “His counterpart, Beto O'Rourke, has gone so far as to say he favors legalization of marijuana, so yeah, it's a late-breaking issue for Texas."

Taschinger feels Democrats are banking on women heading to the polls, angered by the decision to restrict abortion access. He believes Republicans are hoping for continued support from conservatives and gun owners.

Taschinger is encouraging everyone to go vote.

"We have something special here,” Taschinger said. “We have this wonderful opportunity in front of us, we should take advantage of it and use it."

Taschinger is also encouraging Southeast Texans to double-check their registration status, especially if they moved.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Early voting begins October 24, 2022, and election day is November 8, 2022.