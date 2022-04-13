Political analyst breaks down propositions on upcoming Hardin County ballots

Hardin County voters will have two propositions on the ballot for the May 1 election.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Southeast Texas voters will soon begin gearing up to head to the polls.

Hardin County voters will have two propositions on the ballot for the May 1 election. A political analyst broke down the language to explain the impact the propositions could have on voters.

“Truth is, if people look at the language like us,” Tom Taschinger, political analyst, said. “They're kind of semi-confused because it's very complex.”

Taschinger said the propositions focus on the same issue but will affect different populations differently.

“Essentially, it's a tax reduction,” Taschinger said. “You know, the second one, it affects everybody who pays school taxes, which is everyone. The first one is more limited. It affects the elderly or disabled.”

The political analyst said seeing these types of propositions is not uncommon.

“Yes, this is common in the state of Texas because we have an unusual state constitution and that the legislature basically cannot amend it,” Taschinger said. “Only voters can in a statewide vote.”

Taschinger believes both propositions are helpful to Hardin County voters, and that both have a good chance of passing.

“It's a tax reduction,” Taschinger said. “Both of them are, so yes, it's a positive. I mean, these things typically get approved by 70-75% of voters."

Taschinger felt there was some more information voters should know about the propositions before they headed to the polls.

“And with housing valuations generally increasing across the state, this will help keep your tax bill a little more affordable next year. May not slashing a lot and it'll trim it some,” Taschinger said.

Election day is May 1. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.