ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County voted for Rex Wayne Peveto as its new district judge on Super Tuesday. Longtime Judge Dennis Powell is retiring after this term.

Two Republican candidates faced off without a Democratic challenger.

Michael Catt and Peveto have both been lawyers for more than 25 years, but say the race comes down to experience.

"I've handled every type of case that would come before a district court and I've tried every type of case to a judge and a jury, so I'm ready," Peveto said.

Judge Powell led the 163rd Judicial District for nearly 20 years.

