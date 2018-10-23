BEAUMONT — Initial reports indicate that early voting numbers in Jefferson County have doubled since 2014.

More than 7,000 people cast their vote Monday in Jefferson County according to Jefferson County Clerk Carolyn Guidry.

Guidry told 12News that on the first day of early voting in 2014 there 3,131 votes cast compared to Monday's turnout of 7,092.

There's a “great slate of candidates and voters are obviously motivated," Guidry told 12News.

Monday was the first day of early voting which runs through Friday, November 2, 2018.

MORE | Southeast Texas early voting locations

Here are early-voting locations for Jefferson County...

Beaumont

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.

Beaumont Courthouse - Main location 1001 Pearl St., Beaumont, Texas

Rogers Park Recreation Center 6540 Gladys, Beaumont, Texas

Theodore Johns Library 4255 Fannett Rd., Beaumont, Texas

John Paul Davis Community Center 3580 E Lucas, Beaumont, Texas

Port Arthur

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.

Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse 525 Lakeshore Dr., Port Arthur, Texas

Port Arthur YMCA 6760 Ninth Ave, Port Arthur, Texas

Mid-County

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.

Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland, Texas

Groves Recreation Center 6150 39th Street, Groves, Texas

Effie & Wilton Hebert Library 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches, Texas

West Jefferson County

Weekdays (Oct 29 - Nov 2) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Jefferson Co. J.P. Pct 4 (Judge Chesson’s Courtroom) 19217 FM 365, Beaumont, Texas

Precinct One Service Center 20205 W. Hwy. 90, China, Texas

