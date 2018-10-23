BEAUMONT — Initial reports indicate that early voting numbers in Jefferson County have doubled since 2014.
More than 7,000 people cast their vote Monday in Jefferson County according to Jefferson County Clerk Carolyn Guidry.
Guidry told 12News that on the first day of early voting in 2014 there 3,131 votes cast compared to Monday's turnout of 7,092.
There's a “great slate of candidates and voters are obviously motivated," Guidry told 12News.
Monday was the first day of early voting which runs through Friday, November 2, 2018.
MORE | Southeast Texas early voting locations
Here are early-voting locations for Jefferson County...
Beaumont
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.
- Beaumont Courthouse - Main location 1001 Pearl St., Beaumont, Texas
- Rogers Park Recreation Center 6540 Gladys, Beaumont, Texas
- Theodore Johns Library 4255 Fannett Rd., Beaumont, Texas
- John Paul Davis Community Center 3580 E Lucas, Beaumont, Texas
Port Arthur
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.
- Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse 525 Lakeshore Dr., Port Arthur, Texas
- Port Arthur YMCA 6760 Ninth Ave, Port Arthur, Texas
Mid-County
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (after Oct 29 weekdays 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sun Noon - 5 p.m.
- Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library 2712 Nederland Ave., Nederland, Texas
- Groves Recreation Center 6150 39th Street, Groves, Texas
- Effie & Wilton Hebert Library 2025 Merriman St., Port Neches, Texas
West Jefferson County
Weekdays (Oct 29 - Nov 2) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Jefferson Co. J.P. Pct 4 (Judge Chesson’s Courtroom) 19217 FM 365, Beaumont, Texas
- Precinct One Service Center 20205 W. Hwy. 90, China, Texas