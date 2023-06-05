Vote Texas 2023 | Bret Duplant wins race for Nederland City Council Ward One seat

Bret Duplant, Blaine Seymour and Curtis Stratton were all battling for the Nederland City Council Ward One seat.

NEDERLAND, Texas — With Talmadge Austin not running for the Nederland City Council Ward One seat this election season, the spot was left wide open for three candidates.

Bret Duplant, Blaine Seymour and Curtis Stratton were all battling for the seat. Ward one is a mostly residential area along the north side of the city.

Duplant won the race after gaining 66 percent of the vote.

Duplant is the president of the economic development corporation. He has ideas on how he can improve things for the city and help the council make tough decisions.

He feels his experience can speak for itself.

"I was a school board member for the Catholic Diocese in Beaumont and helped to improve enrollment stats for that school district," Duplant said. "I've worked with the Nederland Economic Corporation for the last almost four years."

He plans to strongly represent the ward he calls home.

