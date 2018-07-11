Voters have re-elected democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown to Ohio's U.S. Senate seat, NBC News reports.

Republican challenger Jim Renacci called Brown to concede the race less than an hour after polls closed. Polls ahead of Tuesday’s election indicated Brown was the heavy favorite over Renacci.

Renacci struggled in less populous areas during the May Primary against his Republican opponent, Cleveland-area businessman Mike Gibbons.

In his victory speech in Columbus, Brown portrayed himself as a champion of progressive causes, and also took an opportunity to take a jab at President Trump by saying, "We will never yield the hallowed ground of patriotism to extremists."

"We as progressives celebrate the dignity of all workers," he added. "We unify, we will not divide."

Brown was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006. He's also served as Ohio’s Secretary of State and represented Ohio’s 13th District in the U.S. House while serving on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, the Finance Committee, and the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.

