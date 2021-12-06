Misty Songe is the new mayor of Vidor, Texas

Songe beat Ronnie Herrera by 190 votes.

VIDOR, Texas — Misty Songe won the Vidor Mayoral Runoff race June 12, after garnering 65 percent of the votes.

Songe, who has spent the last five years on Vidor city council, said she hopes to be accessible to the people of Vidor and establish better communication among citizens, city council and the mayor.

Songe said regardless of the election result, the voting turnout is what meant the world to her.

Of the 722 votes, Songe gained 456 of them and Ronnie Herrera gained 266 of the votes.

Songe got about 63 percent of the votes and Herrera got about 36 percent of them.