'Guess what, I'm the mayor' | Thurman Bartie celebrates reelection as Port Arthur mayor

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Spirits were high at the Empowerment Center in downtown Port Arthur as Mayor Thurman Bartie celebrated his re-election as Port Arthur mayor.

Mayor Bartie battled Floyd Batiste in a runoff election. Mayor Bartie gained 55% of the vote, and Batiste gained 45% of the vote.

"Guess what, I'm the mayor for everyone whether you voted for me, and I just got off the phone with Mr. Batiste," Mayor Bartie said. "He's shown how your actually supposed to do it. He called to congratulate me."

Mayor Bartie expressed how happy he was with the voter turnout overall. He said about 2,700 people voted in the runoff election.

Mayor Bartie said he plans to keep progress moving.

"What we want to do is to move forward," Mayor Bartie said. "Continue the progress that God has blessed me to make in my first term. We want to continue it in the second term."

Mayor Bartie said his focus moving forward is on the city’s homeless population. He wants to help find them permanent housing and job opportunities.

"Hard times have hit them, and we want to be a community that's there to assist those individuals,” Bartie said.

Mayor Bartie also wants to improve Port Arthur’s infrastructure and emergency management. The mayor said he already has the ball rolling in a few ongoing road projects.

“I want to continue the progress with dealing with infrastructure,” Bartie said. “Continue the progress even dealing with, because we in it right now, with emergency management.”

Mayor Bartie said many great things happened in Port Arthur under his leadership. Bartie said he is a product of Port Arthur schools and plans to continue the progress.

“Our infrastructure, our budget, our streets, everything we are working on now currently, can be continued,” Bartie said. "We can develop Pleasure Island. We can do something with the downtown corridor."

Bartie said he is blessed to keep his position as Port Arthur mayor.