Lamar University to celebrate Democracy Day with event focused on voting information, voter registration

"Sometimes we take for granted how democracy is in action around us on a daily basis and this is an opportunity to celebrate and interact with civic responsibilities," said Department of Communication and Media instructor Stephan Malick.



Texas turnout was 66.73% of registered voters in 2020, according to the Texas Secretary of State's office. That represented 52% of the voting age population. The state ranked 45th in voter turnout in 2020, a 9% percent increase from 2016, according to the release.



A certified State of Texas voter registrar will be on hand for students wanting to register to vote for the November 8 election. The voter registration deadline is October 11, 2022.



"Students will be able to ask questions about how to cast their votes," Malick said. "Many students are away from their homes and where they originally registered to vote, and may have questions about mail-in ballots and other issues."



For more information, contact Stephan Malick at smalick@lamar.edu or (409) 880-8102.