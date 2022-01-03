Justin Chesson hopes to carry on father's legacy after winning Jefferson County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace race

To further celebrate his win, Justin put on his father's old robe. It was previously presented to Justin at the funeral, and has his father's initials on the inside.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Republican candidate Justin Chesson is headed to the November ballot after winning Jefferson County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace race over Marcelo "Mo" Molfino in the Primary Election.

Because there was no Democrat running in the primary, the race is uncontested.

Cheers erupted at the Pine Tree Lodge after Chesson was declared winner. His family and friends joined him for a night of celebration, but one key person was missing.

"I really wish I had my dad here with me tonight, I miss that guy more that anything in this whole entire world," he said.

Chesson's father, Ray Chesson, spent 24 years as the Precinct Four Justice of the Peace. In October 2021, he died after a battle with cancer.

Justin credits his late father for getting him through a "long, hard and rough" campaign. He hopes to follow in his footsteps.

"It’s kind of one of them things where my dad did this for 24 years and did it well for 24 years and I want to continue what he was doing for twenty something years,” he said.

To further celebrate his win, Justin put on his father's old robe. It was previously presented to Justin at the funeral, and has his father's initials on the inside.

"It's one of the biggest honors of my life," he said.

Former State Representative Mark Stiles has publicly supported Justin throughout his campaign.

"You’re not gonna find anybody better, when they tell you something it’s gonna be the truth and that’s what’s important today is finding somebody truthful,” he said.

Justin currently serves as the fire chief for the Hamshire Volunteer Fire Department and is a graduate of Hamshire-Fannett High School.

In Jefferson County 28,938 of 146,956 registered voters cast ballots for a turnout of 19.69%. Chesson won eight out of the nine precincts.