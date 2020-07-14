July 14 is Election Day: What to know

Get to know who's on the ballot and what you need to vote in the primary runoffs in Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texans will be voting during the primary runoffs on U.S. Senate candidates, U.S. representatives, judges and other local positions.

The Democratic and Republican primary runoffs in Texas will be held on July 14. Locally, most of the primaries were settled in February. However, everyone will vote in the Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate.

Am I registered to vote?

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote.

Voting Locations & Sample Ballots

Jasper County: Where to Vote

Newton County: Where to Vote

DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES REGARDING THE RECENT INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES, THE POLL AT THE BELIEVER'S NEW LIFE CHURCH (OLD BLEAKWOOD SCHOOL) HAS BEEN MOVED TO THE TROUT CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT

Chambers County: Where to Vote

Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot

(Scroll to bottom of page to "Sample Ballots by Precinct" to find your ballot)

What's on the ballot?

The stakes in the runoff races vary widely, from contests where the winner is likely destined to lose in November to races in which a victory in July will almost certainly mean a congressional seat in November. Here are some of highlights of statewide interest:

A Democratic U.S. Senate runoff between retired Air Force pilot MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West of Dallas. The winner will be an underdog in a quest to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Fifteen U.S. House runoffs. That includes a tense runoff in a heavily Republican Panhandle district featuring former agriculture expert and lobbyist Josh Winegarner and retired Navy rear admiral and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson. In another GOP race, former U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions will try to return to Congress in a new district, facing Waco businesswoman Renee Swann. Both parties are also trying to pick candidates in a handful of swing seats across the state.

Republican state leaders are paying close attention to a State Board of Education runoff, hoping to help public school speech pathologist Lani Popp defeat Robert Morrow, a self-described performance artist known for his racist and sexist antics.

Fourteen Texas House runoffs as Democrats and Republicans prepare to vie for control of the chamber in November.

Who can vote in the runoffs?

Texas has open primaries, meaning you don't have to be a registered member of either party to cast a ballot in a primary runoff. You can check your voter registration status here. But you can only vote in one party's primary, and which one might depend on how you voted in the first round of the primaries in March. People who voted in the March 3 primary are only able to vote in that same party's runoff election, as they have affiliated themselves with that given party for that calendar year. Those who did not participate in the March primary are able to vote in either primary runoff election.

What's different this year?

The primaries were originally scheduled for May, but Abbott delayed them until July because of the coronavirus. Abbott also doubled the length of the early voting period for the July primary runoff elections in a move to aimed at easing crowds at the polls during the pandemic. Early voting runs from Monday through July 10.

How did the coronavirus affect mail-in voting?