Judge's ruling allows for only 1 'mail-in ballot' drop-off location per Texas county

Most of the counties in Southeast Texas are asking you to go the county courthouse.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There's only one 'mail-in ballot' drop off location per county in Texas.

The official word was handed down late Monday night by a federal panel of judges hours before the start of early voting in Texas.

Texas counties are now blocked from setting up multiple mail-in ballot drop-off locations according to the ruling

If you want to drop off your ballot in-person instead of mailing it you're going to have to line up with everyone else from your county doing the same thing.

Instructions from there can vary like which office you should go to, but at every location you'll be required to show identification.

MORE | Acceptable voter ID in Texas

In Jefferson County a drive-thru drop off outside the courthouse is the designated spot for mail in ballots.

Voters don't have to leave their cars to cast their ballot.

"It's a real easy way to do it if you are concerned about dropping it in the mail," says Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar Allison Nathan Getz.

There's still time to apply for a 'mail in ballot.' if you qualify. The deadline is October 23, 2020.

A concern that you might catch the coronavirus will not qualify you for a mail-in ballot.

"No, there is no COVID-19 related reason. That was ruled out by the courts. So there's no such thing as a I might get covid so I can't vote. That's not an excuse," said Jefferson County Clerk Carolyn Guidry.

In Hardin county the drop off location for mail-in ballots is at the Hardin County courthouse.

"A husband and wife...They cannot turn in their spouse's ballot. They have to turn in their own ballot," said Hardin County Clerk Glenda Alston.

This rule applies to all counties in Texas.

All voters must be present and show ID in order to drop off their mail in ballot..

"No one can drop it off for someone else. Each person in the car has to have their photo id and turn it in themselves," said Getz.

Here's a look at drop off locations around our region...

Orange County : Election's office in the county courthouse.

: Election's office in the county courthouse. Tyler County: Clerk's office in the county courthouse.

Clerk's office in the county courthouse. Jasper County: Clerk's office, room 103, in the county courthouse.

Clerk's office, room 103, in the county courthouse. Newton County: Clerk's office in the county courthouse.

Clerk's office in the county courthouse. Chambers County: Courthouse