TEXAS, USA — Sen. Cornyn was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002, and is currently serving his third term after being reelected in 2008 and 2014. He sits on the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

From 2013 until 2018 Sen. Cornyn was chosen by his colleagues to serve as the Republican Whip, the second-highest ranking position in the Senate Republican Conference.

A San Antonio native, Sen. Cornyn has served the people of Texas for the last three decades, as a district judge, a member of the Texas Supreme Court and Texas Attorney General, before representing the Lone Star State in the U.S. Senate.

