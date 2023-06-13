Harrington wins runoff for Vidor school board seat

If there are more than two candidates running for one office then the winning candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The first of three runoff races in Southeast Texas decided a Vidor school board position over the weekend.

Jeremiah Harrington won the Vidor ISD trustee position seven runoff by eight votes on Saturday night.

Harrington beat Mike Helms for the spot after neither got more than 50% of the vote in a three person race in May 2023.

In the May election Harrington got 41% of the vote and Helms got 43% of the vote.

But this past Saturday night Harrington got 51% of the 290 votes cast in the runoff making him the winner.

There are also two races in Port Arthur being decided by a runoff election on June 24, 2023.

If one of those candidates does not get more than 50% of the vote then the race must be decided in a runoff election.

Runoff elections may be held between May 29, 2023 and July 3, 2023 according to the Texas Secretary of State's office.

In the City of Port Arthur two city council races will be decided.

In the district three council race, Doneane Beckcom, who got 39% of the vote on May 6, 2023, will face Wanda Lewis Bodden, who got 26% of the vote.

In the District Four race, Harold Doucet, who got 46% of the vote on May 6, 2023, will be in a runoff with Kenneth Marks, who got 33% of the vote.

Both early and election day voting in Port Arthur will be at city hall at 444 Fourth St.

Early voting in Port Arthur runs from June 12, 2023 thru June 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with the exception of the federal Juneteenth holiday on June 19.

Voting hours on June 24 for election day will be from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.