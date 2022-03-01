Jefferson County: Races to watch as primary election results roll in

Jefferson County voters will decide on three contested races for the Democrats and two for the Republicans.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Millions of Texans are making their voices heard in the 2022 primary election on Tuesday. Voters in Jefferson County are headed to the polls to choose winners in several contested races, including three for the Democrats and two for the Republicans. You can find the results for those races right here on 12NewsNow.com after polls start closing on Tuesday evening.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County voters will decide on three contested races for the Democrats and two for the Republicans. We're keeping a close eye on the Democratic race for Precinct Two Justice of the Peace, Precinct Two County Commissioner and the District 22 state representative seat. On the Republican side, we'll be watching the Republican race for Precinct Two Commissioner and the Republican race for Precinct Four Justice of the Peace.

Texas State Rep Joe Deshotel’s long held District 22 seat is up for grabs with Christian "Manuel" Hayes, Lisa C. Weber and Joseph Paul Trahan running in the Democratic primary. The winner will likely face Republican Jacorian Randle in the general election.

Democrats Gene Winston, Ken Gunner and Patricia Mendez-Cockrell are running for Precinct Eight Constable. Because there is no Republican running in the primary their race will likely be decided in the primary election.

Democrats Joseph L. Guillory II and Marc DeRouen are running for Precinct Two Justice Of The Peace. They also will have no Republican opponent in the general election so their race will likely be decided in the primary election.

Republicans Cary Erickson, Alex Rupp and Shaun Miller are running for Precinct Two County Commissioner. The winner of this race will face Julia Rodriguez in the general as she is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.

Republicans Justin Ray Chesson and Mo Molfino are running for Precinct Four Justice Of The Peace. Because there is no Democrat running in the primary their race will likely be decided in the primary election.