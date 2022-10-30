Jefferson County election season intensifying as early voting deadline approaches

More than 26,000 Jefferson County residents have voted ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — So far, more than 26,000 Jefferson County residents have voted ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election.

Early voting ends Friday, November 4, 2022. With less than 10 days left to vote, Jefferson County residents are encouraging each other to cast their ballots.

"As Americans, it is our duty,” Amanda Hunter, Jefferson County voter, said. “No matter who you vote for, it's our right. It's our responsibility."

On Sunday, pastors at area churches were encouraging members of their congregations to head to the polls.

“Many people suffered and died so you would have the right to vote, and therefore, to not vote is really insulting to the people that gave their lives to give you this freedom and opportunity," Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church Pastor Delbert Mack said.

The race for Jefferson County Judge is one that Southeast Texans are focusing on. Judge Jeff Branick and his opponent Carolyn Guidry were at the polls Sunday campaigning ahead of the election.

"I think I'm a top-notch administrator, and that's what the county needs,” Guidry said. “The county needs a new administrator that has some common sense solutions, and I think that's what I bring to the table.”

Both candidates explained why they believe they are the best option for the seat.

“I've been at the county for 16 years, and I've been the county judge for 12 years," Judge Branick said. "Have been working the entire time for what I thought was the best interest of the community, and hopefully, that proves to be true."

Southeast Texans are fired up about area races, and national issues are still on their minds. Voters are focused on area-level, state-level, and national-level topics including abortion rights, gun rights, and border security,

"Control the borders, control the crime rate, and decrease inflation on the national level," Raja Chennupati, Southeast Texas voter, said.

Voters' stances on those topics are determining who they vote for.

“Probably more than anything is the governor's race, I am a Beto supporter, Hunter said. "I do like that he's for a woman's choice. For me, as a woman, that is important."

If there is one thing voters can agree on, it's that they feel all those eligible to vote should head to the polls so their voices can be heard.

“That's the only way I can express myself," Chennupati said.

Early voting continues until Friday. Polls in Jefferson County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.