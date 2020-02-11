Jefferson County election officials gearing up, increasing number of poll workers as Nov. 3 approaches

Officials are asking that people prepare ahead of time and know exactly who they'll be voting for before heading to the polls

BEAUMONT, Texas — With less than 24 hours until voters head to the polls on election Tuesday, officials are using this day to prepare for what they are expecting to be a very busy election day.

Final preparations are being made for Nov. 3, and Jefferson County officials say they're increasing the number of poll workers who will be helping out.

"Let me just say. In my 16-years this is the biggest election I have had to handle," Jefferson County Clerk Carolyn Guidry said.

One way Jefferson County is doing that is by increasing workers at the polls.

Guidry hopes the extra staff will reduce long lines.

"I am going to say we have close to 350 clerks and judge and we had 200 for early voting," Guidry said.

There is something you can do to help.

Guidry said you should know who you plan to vote for ahead of time.

If you need a refresher, you can always check out the 12News election guide or stop in to county clerk's office to pick up a sample ballot.

"Study that and study how you want to mark your ballots," Guidry said.

This year, voters won't have the option of straight-ticket voting. You will have to pick a candidate for each race.

In Jefferson County, you can vote at any polling location on Tuesday.

In many other counties, it's typically only at your assigned polling place.

Guidry said they're ready for Tuesday, but they could not have predicted the early voting numbers.

"I did not expect the in-person voting. I can only imagine what election day is going to bring," Guidry said.

Masks aren't required at polling places, but they are encouraged. Remember to social distance when you head to the polls.