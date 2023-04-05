Jefferson County Clerk outlines what voters need to know before heading to the polls Saturday

Jefferson County Clerk Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg encourages all 70,000 registered voters to head to the polls on Saturday, May 6, if you haven't already voted.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters in Southeast Texas will be heading to the polls on Saturday, May 6, 2023, to cast their vote in municipal and school board elections.

Depending on the city, voters will be selecting a new mayor and council members as well as choosing school board members or voting on a few bonds or propositions.

During the early voting period from April 24, 2023 through May 2, 2023, more than 11,460 Beaumont voters showed up to the polls.

There were also 1,033 mail-in ballots, for a grand total of 12,493 early votes.

Jefferson County Clerk Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg says, having identification on you is critical.

"You can bring your personal ID, your driver's license, which most of us should be carrying around if we're going to the polls, you can have your handgun license, of course your military ID's."

There are 14 polling locations to choose from in Beaumont.

"So, please I know that everybody loves to show up to Rogers Park. We'll be operating from 7 to 7 at every location. We have Sterling Pruitt, we have MLK Middle School. We have the Theodore Johns Library which is another visited location," Acosta-Hellberg said.

If you're unable to get out of your car, you can vote curbside.

"You drive up to the building, there is a phone number that we attach to a designated area," Acosta-Hellberg said. "You'll call that phone number and it actually rings here in the courthouse. We will then coordinate with the individuals inside and notify them that you're there and those individuals will come out to attend to you."

The county clerk has one last, important request.

"Had a few challenges this last early voting period with individuals still not putting their cellphones away. Please put your cellphones away," she said.

Acosta-Hellberg encourages all 70,000 registered voters to head to the polls on May 6, 2023, if you haven't already voted.

