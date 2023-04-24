Jefferson County Clerk addresses issues reported at the polls on first day of early voting

On Monday morning, some voters at Rogers Park said their ballots got stuck in the machine that drops ballots into the storage bin.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some voters in Jefferson County reported issues at the polls on the first day of early voting.

Early voting began around Southeast Texas Monday morning at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. depending on the election. Early voting ends May 2, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Depending on the city, voters will be selecting a new mayor and council members as well as choosing school board members or voting on a few bonds or propositions.

The municipal election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Monday morning, some voters at Rogers Park said their ballots got stuck in the machine that drops ballots into the storage bin.

Jefferson County Clerk Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg says this problem was fixed within seconds.

Jefferson County has been doing extensive training with poll workers, staff and technicians on the new polling equipment, which was purchased just before the November 2022 election.

If anymore problems happen, Acosta-Hellberg says they have three technicians on standby.

"I believe the scanner had a glitch of some sort, it's all been taken care of. Our technicians have been there just monitoring everything," she said. "Rest assured it is technology. Our people are ready they have equipment available with them. it's just a matter of swapping equipment out if necessary."

Voters like Bruce and Judy Willis are going out to the polls early to avoid long lines on Election Day.

"We was trying to beat the crowds and stuff, but from the looks of it there's a big crowd, which is good you know i'm glad to see it so that was the reason why," Bruce Willis said.

"And we want our voices heard it's a beautiful day, so get it over with," Judy Willis said.

Dianne Guymon is voting for school board and city council members because it's her right.

"Such a privilege to vote. I vote as often as an election comes and as soon as I can," Guymon said.

On election night results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections. Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.