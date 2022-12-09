Jefferson County candidates' forum happening Monday evening

Operation One Vote along with 100+ Black Women Coalition of Beaumont are holding the forum at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A forum featuring candidates running for office in Jefferson County this November will be held Monday evening in Beaumont.

Operation One Vote and 100+ Black Women Coalition of Beaumont are holding the forum Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont.

The event is set to start at 6 p.m. sharp at the church, located at 3755 Fannett Rd, in Beaumont.

The groups are joining together to hold the forum to "increase the number of educated voters" and inform them about all the candidates and issues on the ballot.

Jefferson County Clerk Laurie Leister will be at the forum along with one of the county's new ES&S voting machines. She will demonstrate how the new machine works.

All Jefferson County candidates have been invited to participate in the forum.

Here's a list of contested races in Jefferson County...

State Representative District 22 Jacorion Randle (R) Christian "Manuel" Hayes (D)

317th Judicial District Gordon Friesz (R) Chelsie Ramos (D)

County Judge Jeff Branick (R) Carolyn L. Guidry (D)

County Clerk Roxanne Acosta Hellberg (R) Jes Prince (D)

County Treasurer Tim Funchess (R) Charlie Hallmark (D)

County Commissioner Precinct 2 Cary Erickson (R) Julia Rodriguez (D)

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 2 Joseph L. Guillory II (D) Kyrin Baker (I)



Residents will also be able to register to vote at the event.

The deadline to register to vote to cast a ballot in the 2022 Midterm Election is Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

In Texas you can register to vote in the county you live in to be able to vote in all local, state and federal elections.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

