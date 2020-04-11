Incumbent Rep. Brian Babin wins US House District 36 race

Babin was first elected to the House in 2014

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — Incumbent Rep. Brian Babin has been elected for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning against Democrat Rashad Lewis for the 36th district of Texas according to complete but unofficial returns.

Libertarian Chad Abbey and the Green Party's Hal Ridley were also vying for the seat.

Babin successfully beat his opponents with 74% of the votes. Lewis had 24% of the votes.

Dr. Babin was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014. The Port Arthur native graduated from Lamar University and University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston according to his website.

According to his website, Babin was sworn in on January 5, 2015. He was appointed to House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

He also spent time serving the Army National Guard and the Air Force before opening a dental practice in Woodville.

Babin shared a tweet on Tuesday night, thanking voters and supporters.

"I am looking forward to continuing to represent Texas's 36th District in Congress and upholding our conservative values," Babin said in the tweet.