Hamshire-Fannett ISD voters pass $36.9M bond for high school improvements, reject $1.48M bond for new concession stand

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Voters in the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District said yes Tuesday to a $36.9 million bond but said no to a $1.48 million bond.
Voters said yes to Proposition A for $36.9 million in improvements to the high school but no to Proposition B for $1.48 million to build a new concession stand and restrooms according to superintendent Dwaine Augustine.
The HFISD board says the bond will address the safety of students by creating a single, secure campus for high school students with controlled access” to the campus.
The board also cited low interest rates along with the need to update the school which was built in the 1950s as some of their reasons to undertake the bond projects.
Here’s the breakdown on how Hamshire-Fannett ISD plans to spend the bond money…
Hamshire-Fannett ISD proposition A: $38.4 Million
- New Construction - $19,200,000
- Upgrade Administration, Library, Fine Arts, & Gym facilities
- Renovation to Existing Building - $3,800,000
- Tie-In to Existing Building - $1,900,000
- Four Classrooms for Future Growth - $1,700,000
- New Wood Shop, Robotics Lab, Choir Suite, & Ag Classrooms - $1,920,000
- New Ag Project Center & Pasture Across 2nd Street - $2,100,000
- Utility Upgrades - $4,200,000
- New Paving, Bus Loops & Staff Parking - $960,000
- New Student Drop-Off, Visitor Parking & Student Parking - $1,140,000
- New Concession Stand: Includes Restrooms & ADA/Code Upgrades
Hamshire-Fannett ISD proposition B: $1.48 Million
- New Concession Stand: Includes Restrooms & ADA/Code Upgrades
The cost to taxpayers, based on $100,000 in property value, would be $17.44 per month or $209.25 yearly according to the district.
Homeowners over 65, who have a homestead exemption, would not be affected by the property tax increase.
Voters in the district are also picking four new school board trustees on Tuesday.
Homeowners over 65, who have a homestead exemption, would not be affected by the property tax increase.