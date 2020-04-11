Hamshire-Fannett ISD voters pass $36.9M bond for high school improvements, reject $1.48M bond for new concession stand

The district is seeking approval for $36.9 million for improvements to the high school along with $1.48 million to build new concession stands with restrooms.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Voters in the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District said yes Tuesday to a $36.9 million bond but said no to a $1.48 million bond.

Voters said yes to Proposition A for $36.9 million in improvements to the high school but no to Proposition B for $1.48 million to build a new concession stand and restrooms according to superintendent Dwaine Augustine.

The HFISD board says the bond will address the safety of students by creating a single, secure campus for high school students with controlled access” to the campus.

The board also cited low interest rates along with the need to update the school which was built in the 1950s as some of their reasons to undertake the bond projects.

Here’s the breakdown on how Hamshire-Fannett ISD plans to spend the bond money…

Hamshire-Fannett ISD proposition A: $38.4 Million

New Construction - $19,200,000

Upgrade Administration, Library, Fine Arts, & Gym facilities

Renovation to Existing Building - $3,800,000

Tie-In to Existing Building - $1,900,000

Four Classrooms for Future Growth - $1,700,000

New Wood Shop, Robotics Lab, Choir Suite, & Ag Classrooms - $1,920,000

New Ag Project Center & Pasture Across 2nd Street - $2,100,000

Utility Upgrades - $4,200,000

New Paving, Bus Loops & Staff Parking - $960,000

New Student Drop-Off, Visitor Parking & Student Parking - $1,140,000

New Concession Stand: Includes Restrooms & ADA/Code Upgrades

Hamshire-Fannett ISD proposition B: $1.48 Million

The cost to taxpayers, based on $100,000 in property value, would be $17.44 per month or $209.25 yearly according to the district.

Homeowners over 65, who have a homestead exemption, would not be affected by the property tax increase.

Voters in the district are also picking four new school board trustees on Tuesday.