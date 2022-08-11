Gordon Friesz wins 317th District Court Judge seat after beating Chelsie Ramos

“I can make the decisions that the people of Jefferson County need.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — The votes are in and Gordon Friesz is the new 317th District Court Judge in Jefferson County.

Friesz faced off against Chelsie Ramos. One thing both agreed on while campaigning is that whoever holds the seat, holds one of the most important seats in the county.

During his campaign, Friesz said he was the best person for this position because he was born and raised in Jefferson County.

“I’ve lived here my whole life,” Friesz said. “I’ve practiced here my entire career. I’ve practiced law here. I know what people need and expect from this bench if I take office.”

Friesz said the 317th District Court is the most utilized court in Jefferson County by numbers.

“This is a family court,” Friesz said. “It hears divorces, custody cases, protective orders. One of the more important things it hears is children protective services cases and juvenile justice cases.”

Friesz believes that he is the right person to take on such a large responsibility.

“I am the best and most experienced candidate in this race,” Friesz said. “I have the written endorsement of the overwhelming majority of the practicing family lawyers in Jefferson county.”

Friesz believes his Jefferson County roots will only help him make the best decisions for the county residents.

“I know the lawyers,” Friesz said. “I know the people. I know the bar. I can make the decisions that the people of Jefferson County need.”

