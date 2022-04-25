Candidates for Port Arthur mayor explain why they are the best option for city seat

Members of the Port Arthur community have four candidates to choose from concerning the seat for mayor.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The rain did not stop Port Arthur mayoral candidates from campaigning on the first day of early voting to convince community members they are the best option for the seat.

Early voting began on Monday.

Some have ran this race before and others are running for the first time. All four candidates have plans for the city concerning infrastructure.

Matthews Christian Jr. is a new face on the ballot. He was born and raised in Port Arthur and believes the city has potential.

"We just need to put it together and implement it," Christian said.

Christian said he should be the number one choice for anyone who wants to see a change in the community.

"We're here to represent you, the citizens, and that what we are going to do, and that why I decided to run for mayor," Christian said. "It's time that we but the "P" back in Port Arthur, and that's the pride, and the people."

Christian described himself as someone who knows politics and government. He recently retired from Motiva after 28 years of working there.

The candidate believes his work at the refinery can translate over to help him make the best decisions concerning Port Arthur infrastructure.

“I started in operations, worked my way up through supervision," Christian said. "When I left there, I was in planning, development, and implementing. I planned outages for multi-million-dollar equipment."

Floyd Batiste is another new face on the ballot. The candidate described himself as a public servant and a social worker, with a background in the workforce and economic development.

"I spent 24 years with work force development and 17 years with the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation," Batiste said.

Batiste said he is man who knows how to look at a problem, solve it and get things done.

“I know how to bring people together," Batiste said. "With the amount of economic activity that’s going on in the community, I think it’s going to take proven leadership to take it to the next level."

For Willie Lewis, this will be his fourth run for mayor. He spent Monday at a new neighborhood in Port Arthur. Drainage and infrastructure are his main focus.

"People are upset about the city service," Lewis said. "They are paying for city services, garbage pickup, trash pickup, they aren’t getting these things."

Lewis said infrastructure, while not the only issue, is a high priority.

"What happened was during the Harvey storm, it flooded because the retention pond, that was supposed to be put it by the developer, was not enforced," Lewis said. "I would require the developer to put in the retention pond as part of the infrastructure."

Lewis is a refinery retiree and a Vietnam veteran. Lewis said people should vote for him because he has 30 years of experience in city government and has been a part of much-needed change.

"I was one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that transformed city government at large voting to single member district," Lewis said. "Where only the people that lived in the district elect that official."

Mayor Thurman Bartie has held his position since 2019. Mayor Bartie is a Port Arthur native and said he is like, "Southeast Texas through and through."

Bartie said he is a product of Port Arthur schools and plans to, “continue the progress.”

“Our infrastructure, our budget, our streets, everything we are working on now currently, can be continued,” Bartie said. "We can develop pleasure island. We can. do something with the downtown corridor."

Bartie believes that many great things happen in Port Arthur and that those great things can continue if he is voted as mayor.

"If you keep Bartie so that he can continue the progress," Mayor Bartie said.

Bartie said the community believed in him during disaster times.

Early voting from April 25 until May 3. Election day is then set for May 7.