First day early voting numbers show increase in Jefferson, Orange Counties from 2016 election

BEAUMONT, Texas — The numbers are in and voter turnout in at least two Southeast Texas counties is trending higher than the last presidential election.

Over the last two days we've seen long lines outside of polling locations as people cast their ballots.

There's lots of changes this year compared to four years ago with voters and poll workers wearing masks and voting machines being cleaned after every vote.

In Jefferson County more than 9,000 people packed the polls on the first day of early voting according to the county's website.

In 2016 total was at about 7,800 according to Jefferson County clerk Carolyn Guidry. That's in increase of about 14.5%.

In orange county more than 3,000 voted on the first day of early voting.

Back in 2016 the total turn out was about 2,500, an increase of 19.5%.

The 2020 election is being called one of the most critical elections in a generation. While some may argue that term is used in every election cycle, it's hard to disagree that the lead up to election day is divisive.

While President of the United States headlines the ballot, Texans will also be casting votes for U.S. Senate, several house races as well as deciding the balance of power in Austin.

Key dates for the November 3 general elections

October 5 : Last day to register to vote

: Last day to register to vote October 13: Early voting begins

Early voting begins October 23: Last day to apply for ballot by mail

Last day to apply for ballot by mail October 30: Last day of voting early by personal appearance

Last day of voting early by personal appearance November 3 : Election Day

: Election Day Deadline to mail ballot - November 3 at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked or November 4 at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day