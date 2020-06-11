Expert says it's hard to predict when election results will be known, some draw parallels to agonizing 2000 presidential race

In the race between Al Gore and George W. Bush, it was weeks before the nation knew who the winner was

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters are anxious, waiting to find out who will be the next president of the United States days after election Tuesday.

Some people have drawn comparisons to another race that didn't have an immediate, clear winner. In the 2000 election, George W. Bush was running against Al Gore.

Tom Taschinger has been covering elections with the Beaumont Enterprise for years. He said if there's anything that can be learned from the 2000 election, it's to be patient.

That situation took weeks to sort out. In Florida, just a few hundred votes separated Al Gore from George W. Bush. Bush was eventually declared the winner.

All eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona.

Instead of a few hundred votes, it's thousands of votes that separate the two candidates.

Tom Taschinger with the Beaumont Enterprise said it's hard to say just how long it will take to find out who will be the winner of this election.

"What people are going to want, they are going to want the vote counted in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. If they can get it this week, next week at the latest, I think voters will be more satisfied. If you go back to 2000, the Bush Gore battle over Florida, that drug on for weeks. So Lord, who knows when this will end," Taschinger said.

In 2000, a winner was declared after recounts and a supreme court decision.

President Trump has said he would take his fight all the way to the supreme court.